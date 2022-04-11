Galloway Park to get new playground

The children of Brundidge will soon have a new and exciting playground for their enjoyment at Galloway Park.

Brundidge city workers were busy Monday morning removing the asphalt surface the was once the foundation for the city’s tennis court at Galloway Park.

Josh Smith, Brundidge Water Department, said the removal of the asphalt is the first step in preparing the surface for the playground.

“With the backhoe, it’s going rather fast,” he said. “What I understand is that this area will be a playground for children but the basketball court will still be here.”

Willie Wright, Brundidge city manager, said once the asphalt is removed and the ground preparation completed, the surface area for the playground will be engineered wood.

“In addition to the playground for the children, there will be an area for picnic tables and benches,” Wright said. “This area will be great place for children to play and also for parents to enjoy being with their children as they play. This playground will be a real asset for Brundidge and we are looking forward to opening day.”

Wright said plans are also for a playground area at Ramage Park on the north side of town.

City workers involved in the preparation for the playground at Galloway Park include Josh Smith, Tyler Mc Bride, Blake Newgard and Kenneth Marler, water department; Steve Bell, Keaton Price and CJ Danner, electric department .