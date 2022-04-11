Charles Henderson drops doubleheader to Andalusia

The Charles Henderson Trojans baseball team dropped a Class 5A, Area 4 doubleheader with the Andalusia Bulldogs on April 8.

The loss means Andalusia will take the series against Charles Henderson 2-1 after the Trojans won game one on April 7. In the first game of the doubleheader, Andalusia bested Charles Henderson 8-4 after the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 5-1 lead. The Trojans clawed their way back into the game, cutting the lead to 5-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Bulldogs scored three more runs to secure the win.

Parker Adams went 2-for-4 at the plate for Charles Henderson with a run, while Tyler Martin hit a two-run home run. Noah Prestwood pitched five innings with five strikeouts, while giving up 10 hits and six earned runs. Cobie Cantlow also pitched an inning and fanned a pair of batters. He also gave up one hit on the mound.

In the final game of the series, Andalusia again jumped out to an early 3-0 and Charles Henderson was never able to tie the score. Adams, Brady Huner, Martin, Brody Wilks and Jordan McBryde each earned a hit on the day. Martin hit his second homer of the series, as well. Adams toed the rubber for all six innings and struck out three batters, while giving up seven hits and four earned runs.