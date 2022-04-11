ALEA issues reminder about temporary driver license office closures

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) on Monday, April 11, issued a reminder regarding the launch of the state’s new modernized driver license system which requires a temporary weeklong office closure to ensure a successful and thorough transition.

In February, Governor Kay Ivey’s Office along with ALEA officially announced the new Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS, which will completely revitalize the current system that has been in place for nearly two decades. In order to install the new system and transfer all necessary data, ALEA must temporarily close its Driver License Examining Offices across the state, from Monday, April 18, with plans to reopen on Tuesday, April 26.

“We understand that it may cause an inconvenience to some citizens that will not have full access of the Driver License Division’s resources and capabilities, but we assure everyone the result will be impressive, providing significant improvements for both citizens as well as Driver License employees across the state,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.

During the temporary closure, ALEA Driver License Examiners will be available to administer Class D and CDL Road Skills Tests. However, citizens who completed these tests will not be issued a copy of their license until offices are reopened. County offices will remain open during the transitional period but strictly for revenue and probate services.

Once LEADS is live, citizens will have access to a variety of new options and enhanced services such as allowing individuals the ability to pre-apply for an Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office.

Secretary Taylor added LEADS is yet another example of ALEA’s continued commitment to improving customer service through the enhancement and utilization of technology, as well as focused communication, to effectively achieve the Agency’s mission of providing quality service for all.

“We would like to thank Governor Ivey and all members of the Legislature for continuously supporting our Agency and providing us with the necessary resources to complete such a monumental and historic project for the state of Alabama,” he said.

Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Jimmy Helms assured that this is the first of many steps to enhance the driver license experience for Alabama residents.

“The modernization of our Driver License system has been one of the top priorities since the beginning of my administration, and I would like to take this opportunity to assure everyone this will be the first of many steps within ALEA’s plan to continue to enhance the driver license experience for all Alabamians,” Helms said. “However, I also want to highlight and make note that the upcoming driver license office closure may affect several of the industries within our state and I ask everyone to begin making preparations immediately for the upcoming closure to reduce the potential for any negative impacts within your industry.”

For further information on LEADS and project updates, please visit: alea.gov.