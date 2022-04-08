TB&T Athlete of the Week (March 25-March 31)

FEMALE



Amber Kidd, Pike County Lady Dawgs

Kidd went 9-for-13 at the plate in three games this week with two home runs, three doubles, a triple, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. She also earned a rare full cycle against Greenville, meaning she hit a single, a double, a triple and a home run all in the same game. She also had 26 putouts on defense with no errors and a .100 fielding percentage.

MALE



Nick Walters, Goshen Eagles

Walters went 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs and three runs scored against Pike County this week. He also pitched two innings and fanned five batters, while giving up no hits or runs. Of his 37 pitches on the mound, 23 were strikes.