TB&T Athlete of the Week (March 25-March 31)

Published 9:44 am Friday, April 8, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

FEMALE


Amber Kidd, Pike County Lady Dawgs

Kidd went 9-for-13 at the plate in three games this week with two home runs, three doubles, a triple, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. She also earned a rare full cycle against Greenville, meaning she hit a single, a double, a triple and a home run all in the same game. She also had 26 putouts on defense with no errors and a .100 fielding percentage.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

MALE


Nick Walters, Goshen Eagles

Walters went 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs and three runs scored against Pike County this week. He also pitched two innings and fanned five batters, while giving up no hits or runs. Of his 37 pitches on the mound, 23 were strikes.

More TB&T Athletes of the Week

Pennington, Wilkes named TB&T Athletes of the Month

Ian Foster, Week 6 TB&T Athlete of the Week

Kaci Wilkes, Week 6 TB&T Player of the Week

Jywon Boyd, Week 5 TB&T Athlete of the Week

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events