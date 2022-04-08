‘Renewal’ Sunday at Park Memorial

Troy University Choral Director Dr. Diane Orlofsky will conduct “Renewal,” the spring concert of the Troy University Concert Chorale, at 3 p.m. Sunday at Park Memorial United Methodist Church in Troy.

After 36 years of teaching at Troy University, the performance of “Renewal” will mark the end of Orlofsky’s tenure as conductor of the Concert Chorale.

“While I will return in a part-time teaching capacity next fall, this concert marks the end of my tenure as conductor of the Concert Chorale,” Orlofsky said.

“I poured my heart, soul, energies, and commitment into each singer with whom I have been privileged to work. But the real magic was that the students gave me more than I could ever give them. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am, we would plumb the musical depths together and when we surfaced, we were all richer for having taken the plunge. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve and lead. I am certainly proud of all we have accomplished together but I am most gratified to have witnessed the daily embodiment and fulfillment of our motto: One Voice, One Heart. I wanted the final concert to reflect these values.”

Orlofsky said she treasures the collaborations with her colleagues.

“These shared experiences enrich all of us and illustrate the profound universality of artistic expression,” she said. “I am pleased that Dr. Tim Phillips will be featured as clarinet soloist on ‘Warm Summer Sun,’ conducted by undergraduate Madelyn Huston. And working with collaborative pianist, John Jinright, is always pure joy.”

In addition, three young teaching professionals, Carlton Copeland, Ben Huston, and Jordan Sullivan, will guest conduct. These individuals represent many of the music education graduates who have served in the Chorale and have gone on to touch the lives of others, Orlofsky said.

Orlofsky actually began thinking about the “Renewal” program early last fall.

“I was inspired by one of the lines from Dan Forrest’s ‘The Music of Living,’” she said. “The lyric is . . . ‘I want to feel the music of living; and not fear the sad songs but, from them, make new songs composed of both laughter and tears.’ This past year has been one of great loss for me personally and yet I retain the belief that the hopefulness of spring, renewal and new life can propel us through the darkness.

“This concert happens to fall on Palm Sunday, so it is fitting that we celebrate musical themes of renewal and illumination. I invite the public to come along on this rich, life-affirming musical journey with the Concert Chorale.”