PCSO vehicle involved in Troy accident

The Troy Police Department has concluded its investigation into a traffic accident involving a Pike County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, the TPD responded to a traffic accident in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 231 South on April 3. Barr said officers were advised one of the vehicles involved was from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. The PCSO deputy was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe and was traveling south on U.S. Highway 23 1with emergency lights and sirens activated. Barr said a 2012 GMC Yukon entered the roadway from a business. Barr said the deputy attempted to avoid the Yukon, but the vehicles collided.

Barr said both vehicles sustained substantial damage and both drivers were taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment. Barr said the deputy was responding to assist with a burglary in progress in Brundidge at the time of the accident.