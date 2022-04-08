Goshen topples Russell County, Lady Pats fall to Ezekiel Academy

The Goshen Lady Eagles softball team picked up a dominating 15-3 win over Russell County on April 7, while the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots fell to Ezekiel Academy by a score of 12-5.

Goshen was led at the plate by Kaci Wilkes, who went 2-for-4 with a grand slam home run and four RBIs. Passion Sheppard also went 2-for-3 at the plate. Wilkes got the win in the circle, as well. She allowed six hits and no earned runs, while mowing down 13 batters on the day.

Pike struggled at the plate against Ezekiel, earning just four hits on the afternoon. Riley Burkett led Pike with two hits, while Ally Rushing and Bella Maulden earned the other hits. Rushing also scored two runs, while Allie Both, Lakin Harrell and Burkett scored one run each.

Maulden pitched three innings and struck out four batters, while giving up eight hits and five earned runs. Rushing pitched the other four innings with three strikeouts, while giving up three hits and three earned runs. Ezekiel sored four runs on errors.