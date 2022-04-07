Zuckerbucks bill headed to Ivey’s desk

Published 5:49 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Rep. Wes Allen’s, R-Troy, bill to prohibit private individuals, companies or organizations from purchasing voter equipment or supplies or from compensating election officials or their employees passed the Alabama State Senate today and is headed to the Governor’s desk.

“Today is a great day for fair elections in the State of Alabama,” Allen (R-Troy) said. My bill to prohibit private individuals, companies or organizations from purchasing voting equipment or supplies and prohibiting those same entities from compensating an elections official or their staff members passed the Alabama House and Senate today. On this, my last day in the legislature, I am proud that I will leave this body knowing that our elections administration process is more secure than it was when I came here.”

