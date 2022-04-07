PCSO searching for body of 2012 murder victim

Published 1:34 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for the body of a 15-year-old female that was buried in Pike County. According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, a person in St. Petersburg, Fla., confessed to the 2012 murder and said the girl’s body was buried in Pike County near Hamilton Crossroads. Thomas said a multi-agency search for the body is currently underway using ground penetrating radar and cadaver dogs.

