Farmers market in downtown Brundidge Saturday

The City of Brundidge is always looking for ways to additionally serve its citizens.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she has heard many citizens express the desire for a farmers’ market within the city,

So, on Saturday, April 9, the Brundidge Farmers Market will open on the grounds of the historic Bass House on South Main Street.

Boyd said the Farmers’ Market will open at 9 a.m. and remain open as long as need be.

“We will have a large variety of products for sale and, as the growing season continues, we hope have an even larger selection of items available.”

Boyd said, for the first Farmers Market, she is excited about the shopping opportunities in downtown Brundidge.

“We are expecting a variety of items including vegetables, peanuts, baked goods, ice cream and barbecue,” Boyd said. “We’ll also have arts and crafts and Easter baskets for the children. We are expecting to have good start for the city’s Farmers Market. We invite everyone to come and brings a friend.