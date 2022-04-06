City of Troy awarded Diamond Level at engineering conference
Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022
The City of Troy was awarded the highest designation of, Diamond Level, by the American Public Power Association (APPA) Engineering and Operations Conference last week.
According to a release from the city, the designation was awarded to the city as a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) and recognizes best practices in the electric utility industry for municipal electric systems in the areas of reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.