City of Troy awarded Diamond Level at engineering conference

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

: The City of Troy was awarded with the Diamond Level designation by the APPA last week. Pictured, from left, is APPA Vice President of Technical and Operations Services Alex Hofman, City of Troy General Manager of Utilities Brian Chandler, Assistant General Manager of Utilities Solomon Brackett, APPA’s RP3 Review Panel Chair Aaron Haderle and Electric Cities of Georgia Director of Member Training and Safety Brandon Wylie.

The City of Troy was awarded the highest designation of, Diamond Level, by the American Public Power Association (APPA) Engineering and Operations Conference last week.

According to a release from the city, the designation was awarded to the city as a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) and recognizes best practices in the electric utility industry for municipal electric systems in the areas of reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.

 

