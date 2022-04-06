Brundidge Council votes to raise solid waste fees

At its Tuesday meeting ,the Brundidge City Council held a first reading of an ordinance regarding the solid waste fees for the city.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright shared with the mayor and council that costs are going up on seemingly everything from food to gas and the cost of solid waste pickup is no exception.

“The City of Brundidge has not had an increase in its solid waste fees since October 2010,” Wright said. “Like the cost of most everything else, the cost for solid waste pickup is going up and that includes the cost of the city’s residential garbage cans.”

Wright said the current pickup cost to Brundidge customers is $11.68 per customer. The fee increase from MDI (Mark Dunning Industries) is $3.31 for a total of $14.99.

“The recommendation to the council is to increase solid waste residential pickup to $16 to cover future cost increases in fuel, can cost, disposal and landfill. A $6 per additional can fee is recommended.The fee is currently $5.”

Wright said the cost of a resident can in 2018 was $55. In 2021, the cost increased t$71 per can.

“We need for our residents to take care of the cans they have now because the cost continues to go up,” Wright said. “We need to be mindful of the expense of the cans.”

The city council voted unanimously for the increase in the solid waste residential pickup to $16 and the $6 additional can fee. The mayor also voted yes.

Wright said the $16 fee is less than in surrounding areas. He said the fee is Ozark and Headland is $20 and $18 in Dale County and Midland City.

In other business, the council reappointed Waymon Rodgers to the library board of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library. Rodgers’ term expires in May 2022. Theresa Trawick, library director, recommended the reappointment of Rodgers.

On the recommendation of the Brundidge Industrial Development Board, the council appointed Dixie Shehane to the board.

Wright said the playground equipment the council purchased has arrived and will be installed at Galloway Park. He said the playground is designed to be a safe and fun playing area for children. Everyone has the responsibility of making sure that it is safe and continues to be Wright said.

The city manager announced that the city will host a fireworks show at Bulldog Stadium on June 25 in conjunction with the city’s annual Independence Day Parade. Also, he said, new plans are being developed for the Brundidge Business Association’s Annual SpringFest.

The city will host the Brundidge Farmers Market on the grounds of the historical Bass House beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The available items will include vegetables, peanuts, baked goods, ice cream, barbecue, Easter baskets and arts and crafts. Everyone is invited.

The Tuesday council meeting closed with the reading of a letter from Deborah Kiel, a resident of Brundidge, who expressed appreciation to Wright and Ron Pierson, a city worker, for their helpful response when a tire on her vehicle blew out in the city parking lot. The two men put on the spare tire and made sure Kiel made it home safely.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.