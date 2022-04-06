Applications due soon for Troy City Schools dual enrollment

Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Dual Enrollment applications for Troy City Schools are due on April 15.

Troy City Schools ninth, 10th and 11th grade students have the opportunity to apply for dual enrollment academic academies with the chance to earn an Associates Degree at no cost to the student. Short-term certificates are also available to students in several high demand professions, also without any fees.

For more information, contact Troy City Schools Federal Programs Coordinator Dr. Joanna Taylor, at (334) 566-3741. Applications can also be found at https://tinyurl.com/2p95rrfk.

