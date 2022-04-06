An introduction to cut outs

Decoupage is not a word that is often tossed around locally. However, for those who participated in the decoupage workshop at Make Art Troy on Sunday, decoupage is now a byword for art.

Kitty Amanda Smothers, artist, and Kristy Drinkwater, artist and Make Art Troy owner, came together to provide an afternoon of the art of “decoupage” for young people and adults.

The word, decoupage, sounds fancy but it is really simple and anyone can do it,” Smothers said. “‘Decoupage’ is a French word that means to cut out or cut from something else. It includes gluing something to another surface. It is an art form that many skilled artists use to create interesting pieces that can be embellished with gold leaf and other mediums.”

The Decoupage Workshop is designed for those who would like to try something new in art along with friends who also have like interests.

“I thoroughly enjoyed teaching the decoupage class along with Kristy,” Smothers said. “Several participants were initially nervous about trying something new but I think they all did quite well and they have expressed how much they enjoyed the workshop. It was different for me to teach art as I usually create alone, but it was so gratifying to see others learning a new creative skill and making it with their hands.”

The participants in the decoupage workshop took home their new “art pieces” — a large, colorful bunny and a basket of eggs just in time for the Easter season and, first, to share with their families.

Smothers said she respects Kristy Drinkwater so much for bringing the arts to the extended community through her studio.

“My daughter actually commented that Troy has several different studios now and I smiled thinking how fantastic it is that the arts have really become a special part of our town,” Smothers said. “It was an honor to share that time with all who attended.”

Smothers said the Pike County Art Guild is hosting several events, first with a spring still life drawing/painting session at 6:30on April 12 at Sienna Cloud Studio.

“We will have a beautiful floral scene set up for artists to use as their muse for the evening,” Smothers said.”Sienna Cloud Studios belongs to Jerry Johnson, communications director for the art guild. He creates his own wonderful work there and graciously hosts many art guild events. Sienna Cloud Studios is at 113 N. 3 Notch Street.”

The Pike County Art Guild will be the “gallery” where 15 Pike County artists display their artwork for show and sale. The show/sale is a benefit in support of the membership’s desire to become a nonprofit organization.

For information about the Pike County Art Guild and other events, call 334-672-7029.