Troy quarterback enters the transfer portal

Troy redshirt freshman Kyle Toole announced on Tuesday his intention to enter the Transfer Portal.

Toole has been participating in Troy’s ongoing spring practices, and got reps during Saturday’s first scrimmage of the spring.

“I would like to start by saying ‘Thank you,’ to Troy University for the last two years,” Toole said in a statement via Twitter. “I have met some great people and developed lifelong friendships. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining and explore all options.”

Toole played in one game last year but didn’t throw any passes. In 2020, he also played in one game with two rushing attempts but no passes attempted. He will still have four years of eligibility left due to receiving an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and redshirting in 2021.

He’s a Leesbrug, Ga. native that led Lee County High School to back-to-back state championships in his sophomore and junior seasons. He threw for 3,072 yards and 34 touchdowns in his junior season.

Toole’s departure leaves just Gunnar Watson, Quayde Hawkins and Will Carn as the only quarterbacks on roster during the spring.