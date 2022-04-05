Troy baseball teaming up with Miracle League

Troy Athletics and Troy baseball are proud to partner with the Miracle League of Troy to celebrate their opening night Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at Riddle-Pace Field.

“The long-standing relationship with the Miracle League of Troy is something we are truly fortunate to have,” Troy coach Skyler Meade said. “Hosting such a special event is one of the best days of the year. Even better, we will get to have many of the kids and their families out to see us play the next night against Jacksonville State. ”

Admission to the game is free for all fans to come out and support the great players of the Troy Miracle League. Troy baseball players and coaches will serve as buddies to the Miracle League players during the game. The game will consist of introductions, walk-up songs, and other game-day features creating a unique, fun night for everybody.

Following opening night, Miracle League players and their families will be invited to watch Troy take on Jacksonville State on April 12. Both players and their families will join Troy baseball on the field for the national anthem as part of the pre-game festivities.