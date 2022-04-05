Pike County Schools to offer Summer Driver’s Ed Program

Pike County Schools will offer a Summer Driver’s Ed program for both Goshen and Pike County High School students this summer.

The main portion of the class will be completed using at home assignments but the first meeting of the class will be on May 27 at the Stem Building located at 205 Mockingbird Lane in Troy, behind the Huddle House.

During the initial meeting, students will take the Alabama Boating Test, be given an outline with all at home assignments, choose driving groups and pick two days and times they will be available to drive.

Students must have a driver’s permit to participate in the program and the students need to bring their driving permit with them to the May 27 meeting.

The cost of the class is $190, which covers the cost of the instructor supplement, vehicle insurance, fuel and incidentals. All checks should be made payable to Pike County Schools. Payments can be made at GHS or PCHS or at the first class. No tardies or absences will be allowed and there will be no makeup days allowed.