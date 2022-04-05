Obituaries: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Rex Parker

Rex Parker, age 80, a resident of Brundidge, died Monday, April 4, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11 am at St. John Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Adams officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.

He was a simple man that enjoyed working in his garden. He was a hardworking outdoorsman that loved horses and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Melanie Tindol (Minyard), Kaye Parrish (Scott), Edwin Parker; grandchildren: Ashley Rechter (Josh), Josh Parrish, Jenny Cole Parrish (Brandon), Megan Tindol; great grandchildren: Allison Richter, Charles Bryce, Laynne Mae Parrish; sister: Eloise Ziglar; brother: Ray Parker (Annette); brother-in-law: Robert Turner (Betty); mother of his three children: Jeanaria Parker; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jessie and Francis Parker; brother: James Parker; sister and brother-in-law: Tiny and Alvin Holte.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. John Cemetery Fund.

William Thomas Sykes

Mr. William Thomas Sykes, age 61, of Brundidge, AL passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Dothan, AL.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy with Rev. Wilburn Kirkland officiating. Mr. Sykes will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home directing. Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Sykes, Jacob Hollingsworth, Jimmy Helms, Justin Sikes, Clint Helms, Louis Sikes, William Taylor and Jason Wright. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Tyler Sikes. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy.

Born Nov. 29, 1960 in Pike County, Alabama, Mr. Sykes was the son of the late Clayton Sykes and Annie Lois Welch Sykes. He was a retired truck driver after a 30 year career, and was known by his name “Stone Crazy”. He and his wife Patricia were married 41 years.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Dale Sykes.

Survivors include his wife: Patricia Sykes; son: Dustin Sykes (Kristin); daughter: Leanne (Jimmy) Helms; son: Jacob Hollingsworth; son: Justin Sikes (Desiree); sisters: Bobbie Dykes, Martha Sykes, Cherry Taylor; grandchildren: Georgia Sykes, Adalyn Sykes, Jaxston Helms, Jeffery Helms and Grace’Lee Helms, Ayden Sikes, Auden Sikes, Taytom Sikes, Taelynn Sikes, Tayson Sikes and Tenley Sikes; numerous nieces and nephews.

Patrena Booth McRae

Patrena Booth McRae, 78 of Troy, AL died April 4, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan after a lengthy illness. The funeral will be at the First United Methodist Church, Troy on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM preceded by visitation at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Green Hills Cemetery. Rev. Steve Winton, her pastor, will officiate.

Born July 24, 1943 in Tuscaloosa Co., AL to Odis and Clarine Booth, Patrena lived her entire life in Alabama; for the last 42 years in Dothan and Troy. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy and was a Master Gardener. She was a graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School where she received an award for 12 years perfect attendance at her graduation. She also attended the University of Alabama. Patrena was a devoted mother, an avid gardener and a legendary cook. Her coconut cake, freshly made cornbread, hotdogs and country fried steak were definitely southern gourmet. Patrena had one of the most extensive private libraries of cookbooks in Alabama comprising several hundred volumes. She loved antique furniture and filled two homes with very select pieces. In her earlier years she and her husband Wilton traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the British Isles.

Patrena was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jamie Elliott; a grandson, Logan McDonald; and son in law, Jon Blake.

In 1980, she married her husband, Dr. Wilton McRae who survives her. She is also survived by a daughter, Angela Blake of Dothan and daughter, Amanda McDonald and her husband Colonel Tim McDonald of Madison, AL. Also surviving are three stepsons, Charles and Christopher McRae of Memphis, TN and Dr. William McRae and wife Shannon of Dothan. She leaves behind grandchildren, Kathryn and Alex Venezia of Austin, TX; Madison Taylor and husband, Jake, of Madison along with James and Walker Elliott of Dothan, and step grandchildren, Warner Blake of Birmingham, Atticus McRae of Memphis, TN and Wills, Lib and Amelia McRae of Dothan.

Cara Leigh Hussey

Cara Leigh Hussey, Age 56, a resident of Goshen, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Stae Sanders, Rev. Spencer Turnipseed, and Rev. Mack King officiating. Interment will follow in Victoria Cemetery in Jack with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 12 pm until 2 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her husband: Donnie Hussey of Goshen; children: Lauren Boutwell (Rob) of Orreville, AL, Reid Knighten of Goshen, Cheyanne Hussey of Victoria, AL, Layken Hussey of Victoria; Mother: Irene Carter; sister: Sharon Joyroe (Keith) of Luverne; niece: Stacey Jones (Johnny) of Luverne; nephew: Justin Jayroe of Maryester, FL; great-niece: Libbey Jones of Luverne; great-nephew: Zane Jones (Alaina) of Luverne; and a host of other family. She is also survived by her dogs: Pete, T-Bone, and Ollie.

She is preceded in death by her father: Roy Carter; 2 sisters: Judy Ann Carter, Patricia Carter; step-son: Hobi Hussey; mother and father-in-law: Sue Stewart Hussey and Donald Hussey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Goshen United Methodist Church or the Victoria Community Cemetery Fund: 13606 HWY 125, Jack, AL 36346 ATTN: Wilson Mobley.

Serving as pallbearers will be Zane Jones, Bart Snyder, Robin Snyder, Rob Boutwell, Jeff Hussey, and Steven Little. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Forest Lee and Alex Anderson.

Vernon Franklin Carter

Vernon Franklin Carter, age 76, a resident of Jack, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his residence. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. New Hope Cemetery in Brundidge with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.

He is survived by his wife: Phyllis Carter; daughter: Terrie Morris (Danny); son: Chris Carter (Crick); grandchildren: Cory Carter (Taylor), Heather Johnson (Robert), Dakota Morris, Lakin Morris; great-grandchildren: Noah Johnson, Conway Johnson, Graceland Carter, Harper Carter; brother: Wayne Carter; and brother-in-law: Herman Hall.

Sara Annette Stewart Ross,

Sara Annette Stewart Ross, 83, of Brundidge, AL, passed away April 2, 2022 from cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Jack Wayne Ross; her children: Russ Ross of LaGrange, GA; daughter: Jackie McLaughlin (Scot) of Argyle, TX; son: Greg Ross (Suzanne) of Canton, GA; four grandchildren: Ross McLaughlin, Jack McLaughlin, Bryn Ross, and Grace Ross.

