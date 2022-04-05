Charles Henderson, Pike County track and field competes at TR Miller Meet

Both the Pike County High School and Charles Henderson High School outdoor track and field teams traveled to TR Miller for a meet alongside schools from all over Southeast Alabama on March 31.

Joining Pike County and Charles Henderson at the meet was TR Miller, Mobile Christian, Hillcrest-Evergreen, JU Blacksher, Greenville, Flomaton, Escambia County, Baldwin County, Georgiana, Tate, WS Neal and Excel.

Charles Henderson’s boys team finished third overall at the meet, while Pike County came in 10th place. On the girls side, Charles Henderson finished fourth overall and Pike County came in sixth.

Charles Henderson junior Sequan Fagg took first place in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.29. Fagg’s teammate senior Corey Robinson also finished in the Top 10 at No. 7 in the 100-meter dash. Fagg also took the gold in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.83, while Robinson came in second place with a time of 22.84. Charles Henderson sophomore Zay Carlisle also took sixth place. Charles Henderson’s Stephon Mosley finished in 10th place.

In the boys 800-meter race, Charles Henderson’s Kameron Stallworth came in sixth place with a time of 2:28.20. in the 1600-meter race, Trojan freshman Corey Johnson finished in 11th place. Johnson also came in fifth place in the boys 3200-meter race.

Jabari Hampton earned a fourth place finish for CHHS in the boys 110-meter hurdles, while teammate CL Siler came in 10th place. Hampton also came in sixth place in the 300-meter hurdles and Siler came in 10th place.

Charles Henderson’s 4×100-meter relay team came in third place, while the Trojan relay team earned the silver in the boys 4×400 meter relay. The 4×800-meter relay team also came in fifth place.

Trojan Trent Ware took the silver in the boys high jump, while Cody Youngblood came in third place. Zack Batie also finished in fourth place in the boys triple jump, while Zach Coleman finished in fifth place.

In the discus throw, Charles Henderson’s Brandon Givens finished in second place, while Jordan Tolbert came in fifth place. Givens game in third place in the boys shot put and Tolbert came in eighth place.

Charles Henderson’s girls also earned top finishes as Jimelia Woods took the silver in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.93, while Ryann Thomas came in sixth place and Payton Ousley came in seventh. Woods then captured the gold in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.33, while Ousley finished in third place and Makyala Green finished in sixth place. Green earned her own first place finish in the girls 400-meter dash, as well.

The Charles Henderson girls relay team finished runner-up in the 4×100-meter relay, while capturing gold in the 4×400-meter relay.

In the girls discus throw, Charles Henderson’s Jordyn Scot finished in fifth place and Reghan Boswell finished in 10th. Scott also came in seventh in the girls javelin toss and Boswell came in ninth. Boswell earned a third place finish in the girls shot put.

Pike County senior Charles Pittman finished in fifth place and Pittman earned a seventh place finish in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 54.84.

In the boys 800-meter run, Pike County’s Josiah Richburg came in seventh place followed by teammates Elijah Cotton at No. 8 and Jacob McNeil at No. 9. Pike County senior Jabari Boyd captured a third place finish in the boys long jump.

For the girls, Pike County’s Kaylin Jackson finished in third place in the girls 100-meter dash, while Quanajah Smith came in second place in the girls 200-meter dash. Jackson also finished in fifth place in the 200-meter dash.

D’Yana Knox of Pike County finished in fifth place in the girls 100-meter hurdles with teammate Kamajiah Frazier coming in seventh place.

Charles Henderson will host the Troy Invitational on the campus of Troy University on April 8 with Abbeville, Barbour County, Brantley, Carroll, Carver-Montgomery, Dale County, Daleville, Demopolis, Enterprise, Geneva, Geneva County, Houston Academy, Houston County, Luverne, Northside Methodist, Park Crossing, Pike County, Prattville, Tallassee and Trinity Presbyterian all competing.