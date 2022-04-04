‘The Zoo’ at The Studio Thursday

The Johnson Center for the Arts will bring “The Zoo,” a one-act opera, to The Studio on East Walnut Street in downtown Troy on Thursday.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the opera is a first for the Johnson Center and it promises to be an amazing evening of music and fun.

“‘The Zoo’ is not what anyone might expect,” Campbell said. “It is a production of the Troy University Opera Workshop and features a group of very talented students and a program that is sure to have people talking about opera in an excited way.”

Dr. Sarah Wee, Troy University assistant professor of voice, said “The Zoo” is a one-act comic opera by Sir Arthur Sullivan of Gilbert and Sullivan fame.

“The opera was meant to be a satire of traditional grand opera, so it’s quite funny and non-sensical,” Wee said. “The opera worship class is made up of undergraduate and graduate students from many different degrees.They don’t need to be a music major to participate. I think this makes us a very diverse group and I love getting to work with the students and introduce them to the craft of opera.”

The Studio doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. “The Zoo” will be from 6 until 7 p.m.

Admission is free and everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

“If you have never experienced opera, this is an opportunity to enjoy something new,” Campbell said. “If you have been to an opera, probably not an opera like ‘The Zoo.’ Come see.”