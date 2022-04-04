Pike Lib baseball, softball earn shutout wins

Both the Pike Liberal Arts baseball and softball teams picked up shutout wins on Saturday.

The baseball team knocked off Evangel-Christian by a score of 14-0 after dominating at the plate and on the defensive end. Drew Nelson went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run, while he mowed down nine batters with no hits or runs allowed in three innings pitched. Skylar Kidd went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs, while Arden Wiser went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Drew Nelson also hit a home run in the win, while Press Jefcoat struck out six batters and gave up no hits or runs. Pike Lib’s pitchers struck out a combined 15 batters and gave up no hits on the day.

The Lady Patriots also bested Wilcox Academy by a score of 12-0 on Saturday. Ally Rushing was stellar at the plate and in the circle for Pike softball. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs, while also striking out four batters in the midst of pitching a no-hitter. Emily Bryan also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Lakin Harrell went 2-for-3 with a run.