Pike Lib baseball, softball earn shutout wins

Published 12:46 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Press Jefcoat (12) was dominate at the plate and on the mound for Pike Lib. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

Both the Pike Liberal Arts baseball and softball teams picked up shutout wins on Saturday.

The baseball team knocked off Evangel-Christian by a score of 14-0 after dominating at the plate and on the defensive end. Drew Nelson went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run, while he mowed down nine batters with no hits or runs allowed in three innings pitched. Skylar Kidd went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs, while Arden Wiser went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Drew Nelson also hit a home run in the win, while Press Jefcoat struck out six batters and gave up no hits or runs. Pike Lib’s pitchers struck out a combined 15 batters and gave up no hits on the day.

The Lady Patriots also bested Wilcox Academy by a score of 12-0 on Saturday. Ally Rushing was stellar at the plate and in the circle for Pike softball. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs, while also striking out four batters in the midst of pitching a no-hitter. Emily Bryan also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Lakin Harrell went 2-for-3 with a run.

