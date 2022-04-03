Trojans drop series to Little Rock

The Troy Trojans baseball team hosted the Little Rock Trojans for a Sun Belt Conference series this weekend and lost 2-of-3 games at home.

Troy started out the series with a 5-4 win on April 1 after Jesse Hall hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the game tied 4-4, to drive William Sullivan home for the winning run. Sullivan also went yard twice in the first game. Little Rock turned the tide of the series on March 2, after getting down 3-0 going into the fourth inning. Little Rock scored four unanswered runs to pick up a 4-3 win. Little Rock secured the series win by besting Troy 10-6 on April 3.

In game three, Little Rock took a 3-0 lead in the first inning but Troy answered by scoring two runs in the third and one in the fourth inning to tie the score 3-3. Little Rock then scored four runs in the sixth inning to go up 7-3. Troy scored two runs in the eighth inning to cut the lead to 7-5 but Little Rock scored three more runs in the ninth inning to extend the lead to 10-5. Troy scored another run in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t chip away at the lead any further.

Sullivan went 4-for-10 at the plate in the series with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs. He also had 27 putouts and one assist on the defensive end in the series. Hall went 4-for-11 at the plate with three RBIs and a run, while Kyle Mock also went 4-for-11 with two homers, two RBIs and three runs.

Brady Fuller pitched six innings during the series with six strikeouts, while giving up four hits and one earned run. Clay Stearns earned 28 putouts and one assist on defense in the three games.

Troy travels to Louisiana this week for a game with Southeastern Louisiana on April 6 and then a conference series at Louisiana-Monroe April 8-10.