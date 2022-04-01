Wesley hits milestone banking anniversary

For most people, March 22, 2022, came and went, just as most days do. But for Troy Bank & Trust’s Rita Wesley, that date signaled a significant milestone in her banking career. On March 22nd, Rita celebrated 50 years in banking!

“I love waiting on customers and helping them with their finances and their financial situations,” she said. “I think that is one of the few things about banking that hasn’t changed! I still think that face-to-face interactions with our customers are important,” said Wesley.

“The needs of the customer haven’t changed too drastically in 50 years because people still need banks,” she said. “But technology and the ways that we do our banking now are so different! When I started, we did everything manually, but all that’s changed!”

“I have spent all my years in banking with First National Bank, and now with Troy Bank & Trust,” said Wesley. “I love working in a community bank because that gives you the opportunity to get to know your customers and that leads to being able to help them better,” she said.

“50 years does sound like a long time, but I’ve enjoyed it,” Rita said. “It really is nice to be able to help people!”