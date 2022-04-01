‘Tupper’ hopping into April

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge is hopping right into the month of April with Easter Festivities on Saturday.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said all children ages 12 and under are invited to a morning of springtime funny, bunny fun.

The Easter Festivities get off to a hopping start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“We are looking forward to the Easter Festivities for the children,” Trawick said. “All children must to accompanied by an adult for this morning of springtime fun.”

“Tupper” also has a slate of activities for adults and all patrons of the library.

“We’ll have Growing Words at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, and the Silent Book Club will meet at 6:30 pm. Monday, April 18,” Trawick said. “And, for teens and older, Nerds of a Feather will meet this month. Visit Tupperlightfootbrundidgelib.org for details.”

Trawick said overdue fine forgiveness will be honored April 3 -9.

“Those who have books that are overdue are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to return the books without having to pay a fine,” Trawick said.