Troy volleyball announces camp dates

Troy University’s volleyball program announced on Thursday its dates for summer camps in July.

Troy will host a team camp on July 13 and July 14 open to any high school varsity or junior varsity teams. Times for the team camp will be 2:30 until 5 p.m. and 7 until 9 p.m. on July 13 and 9 until 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on July 24. Also, a skills camp will be held on July 15 and July 15 open to all sixth graders through high school seniors. Times for the skills camp will be 2:30 until 5 p.m. and 7 until 9 p.m. on July 15. On July 16, the times will be 9 until 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 until 4:30 p.m.

Troy coach Josh Lauer and his staff will be heading up the camps along with Trojan players helping coach during the camps. The Troy volleyball team is coming off three straight winning seasons in conference play, the first time that’s happened in Trojan history. Troy volleyball also competed in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship this past season.

Participants that wish to register for either camp can do so at troyvolleyballcamp.com.