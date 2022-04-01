Pike Liberal Arts and LBW host welding expo

On April 1, Pike Liberal Arts School and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College teamed up for a welding and building expo.

Students ranging from ninth grade to 11th grade were able to get a taste of welding and building activities during the expo. The expo included virtual reality welding, hands-on welding exercises, a variety of class and trade booths, and even a Jenga tower that students could practice building skills on.

LBW President Dr. Brock Kelly was in attendance for the expo as he wanted to make sure that the welding was not the only spark the kids had during their time at the expo.

“Maybe it sparks an interest for someone who may not know there are jobs out there in the construction and welding industries,” Kelly said.

Dr. Christina Griffin, who is the associate dean of instructional effectiveness and quality at the Luverne Center for LBW, was also in attendance at the event and was excited for the kids to experience the expo.

“We just wanted to come out and make sure that the kids knew what we have going on and give them an opportunity to dig in and see everything,” Griffin said. “LBW is a small school with a big heart. If you are not sure what you want to do or you desire classes that are smaller and student centered, I definitely think LBW is the place for you.”

Pike Lib and LBW will team up once again this coming fall to provide dual enrollment courses for high school students. LBW is a public community college with campuses located in Andalusia, Greenville, Opp and Luverne.