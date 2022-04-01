Pike County softball upends Goshen

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Goshen Lady Eagles by a score of 17-1 in a Class 3A, Area 4 matchup on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Goshen cut it to 3-1 in the top of the third. Pike County then scored 14 unanswered runs, including 13 in the fourth, in the next two innings before the game was called.

Pike County earned 11 hits in 22 at bats – with seven additional walks – in the win with Takeyah Smith having a big game for the Lady Dawgs. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and one run. Amber Kidd went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and a run, while Kylan Wilkerson went 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs. She was also walked twice. Jada Duncan and Amity White each scored two runs, while Auriel Moultry scored three. White also had three RBIs. Kidd, Smith and Abigail Griffin each had three putouts on defense.

Wilkerson pitched one inning and fanned two batters, while giving up no hits or runs. Tera Walker pitched the other three innings and retired one batter, while giving up one hit.

Amber Vickers earned Goshen’s lone hit on the day and also scored the only Lady Eagle run. Jaci Rushing pitched three innings and fanned three batters, while giving up eight hits and 13 runs. Wilkes pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up three hits and four earned runs.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels also picked up a 12-3 win over Northside Methodist at home on Thursday. Zion Chapel actually trailed 3-1 going into the third inning when the Lady Rebels exploded to score nine runs to take control of the game.

Alexus Wambles, Emily Rhodes, Kaylen McCallister, Shea Wambles, Sydney Boothe and Riley Bannin all had two hits on the day. Alexus Wambles scored three runs and Shea Wambles scored two. Bannin pitched five and 2/3 innings and mowed down eight batters, while giving up three hits and no runs.