Obituaries, Saturday, April 2, 2022

Paula Mozley Copeland

Paula Mozley Copeland, age 96, passed away on March 31, 2022 following a brief illness. She is survived by her three children: Josh P. Copeland (Pam) of Asheville, NC, Leigh Copeland (Paul Hebda) of Birmingham, AL, and Peter Copeland (Alison) of Troy, AL. Beloved grandchildren are Seth F. Copeland, Shealy Copeland, Austin Copeland, and great granddaughter, Ali Kyle Copeland and her mother Kelsey Andrus. She is also survived by her friend and caretaker of several years, Deborah Hinton. She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Josh S. Copeland. Their home was in Troy, Al where Josh Copeland participated in the business community of Troy and Pike County. She is also survived by two sisters, Margaret Rainey of Orlando, Fl., Barbara Bess of Miami, Fl., as well as several nieces.

Paula was born March 6, 1926 to Paul and Ida Will Mozley in Clayton, AL. Upon graduation from high school in Clayton, Paula obtained a degree in Home Economics from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn). Upon graduation she worked as the dietician at Beard Hospital in Troy, then married Josh Copeland in 1948. In the following years she was devoted to her children and homemaking. She returned to higher education at Troy University in 1978, graduating with a degree in Finance with honors. She was a member of First United Methodist of Troy throughout these years.

Paula loved the outdoor life. She was an avid golfer, quite competitive in tournaments, and spent many a weekend at Copeland Pond. On summer trips to the beach she loved to go boating and would waterski for hours on St. Andrews Bay.

Paula moved to Trussville in 2002 to be close to her daughter, Leigh. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church. She donated much time and energy to United Methodist Women (UMW), first in Troy and later in Trussville. She served on the local, district, and conference levels of UMW and attended several national conventions. Social action was the focus of her endeavors. She was active in Alabama Arise and American Association of University Women as well.

Reading, walking and travel were her hobbies in the last half of her life. She organized many administrative mission trips for the churches at Troy and Trussville. She travelled extensively throughout her life. Most of her later journeys focused on social action programs such as education of women and alleviation of poverty.

In keeping with her altruistic nature she has donated her body to UAB Anatomical Donor Program. Donations in her honor may be made to Oasis Hospice.

A private ceremony for family will be held at a later date.