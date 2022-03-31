Salvation Army’s ‘Empty Bowls’ on the table April 8

Once again, it’s Empty Bowls in Troy!

The Pike County Salvation Army’s annual Empty Bowls Luncheon is one of the most highly anticipated annual events in Troy.

And, this year, it will be the biggest and the best with more than 20 soups in the pot and 10 desserts in the cupboard, said Donna Kidd, Salvation Army Service Center director.

The 13th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 8 in the Fellowship Hall of Bush Baptist Church on George Wallace Drive in Troy. Soups will be available for take-out or dining in. Either way, the $20 ticket will include, choices of soups, bread, desserts and drink, and an empty, handmade bowl to take home as a reminder that 821 million people go to bed every night on an empty stomach.

“We are excited about Empty Bowls this year because we are able to be out and about more and we’re looking forward to being together and in support of our friends and neighbors in need, Kidd said. “The money raised by Empty Bowls each year supports the Salvation Army’s food pantry. And, the pandemic has increased the need for food.”

Kidd said, in addition to the handmade bowls that are a bonus with each ticket, there will also be bid bowls made by local professional, amateur and student potters.

“Also on the bid table, will be other bid items including a signed Troy University football and other sports items,” Kidd said. “The Salvation Army will have additional items for sale including stained glass and quilts. And, of course, entertainment by vocalist and guitarist Ed Whatley, who is a favorite local entertainer. So, there won’t be a better ticket around town on April 8 than at Empty Bowls. We hope everyone will help make this year’s Empty Bowls Luncheon the best ever.”