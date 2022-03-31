BBA seeks support for pageant

The Brundidge Business Association’s primary purpose is to support the stability and growth of the business community. However, just as importantly is its role as a contributor to the quality of life for the city’s citizens.

Brain McDaniels, BBA president, said the BBA sponsors a variety of events during the year including the Annual Miss & Little Miss Brundidge Pageant.

“The Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant celebrates young ladies who are willing and committed to representing the City of Brundidge and their communities,” McDaniels said. “We applaud those who have an interest in our community and want to actively represent Brundidge in a variety of ways throughout the year.”

The 2022 Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant will be held on Saturday, April 30, at the Pike County High School Fine Arts Building.

“We are looking forward to this annual event and are inviting others to join us in support of the young ladies who are willing and committed to representing the City of Brundidge,” McDaniels said.

The BBA and the pageant committee invites members of the city’s business and at-large community to support the pageant with monetary assistance in sponsoring awards, gift certificates and prizes for the winners and runners up.

“In recognition of your generous support, the business’ name will be included in the souvenir program as well as acknowledged during the pageant,” McDaniels said. “Your support will be greatly appreciated.”

For more information, contact McDaniels or any member of the Brundidge Business Association.