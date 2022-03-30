Troy Parks and Rec announces another Summer Day Camp

Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

Submitted photo

Troy Parks and Recreation announced this week is annual Summer Day Camp at the Troy Recreation Center will begin in June.

The Summer Day Camp will take place from June 6 until July 22 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will be $70 per child per week. Lunch and snacks will be provided daily.

Registration is in-person only at the Rec Center beginning on April 30 at 8 a.m.

This camp is in addition to the Washington Park Day Camp the recreation department is offering from June 6 until July 22 at Washington Park. The cost for that camp is $10 per week and lunch is included. Only 50 spots will be available for the Washington Park Day Camp and registration for it is April 23 starting at 8 a.m. at Washington Park.

