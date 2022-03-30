Make Decoupage, Make Art

Kitty Amanda Smothers is always looking for new ways share her interest in and enthusiasm for art.

She has discovered a new way of express herself though her artwork and in a way that is “so simple, anyone can do it.” And, she will share her excitement and the technique of decoupage through a collaborative Decoupage Workshop venture with Make Art Troy from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

“The word, decoupage, sounds fancy but it is really simple and anyone can do it,” Smothers said. “‘Decoupage’ is a French word that means to cut out or cut from something else. It includes gluing something to another surface. It is an art form that many skilled artists use to create interesting pieces that can be embellished with gold leaf and other mediums.”

The Decoupage Workshop is designed for those who would like to try something new in art along with friends who also have like interests.

Because it’s springtime and Eastertime, Smothers said those who attend the workshop will have the opportunity to make a bunny and eggs that will be memorable additions to their spring decorations. The workshop is for ages 12 and older.

Those who are interested in attending the decoupage workshop at Make Art Troy from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday may register at www.makearttroy.com.