Big days from Rushing, Wilkerson lead Pike Lib and Pike County to wins

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots softball team returned from Spring Break to pick up a 16-0 win over Morgan Academy on Tuesday on the road, led by a no-hitter from pitcher Ally Rushing.

Rushing was big in the pitching circle and at the plate for the Lady Patriots. She went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run, while mowing down nine batters and giving up no hits or runs in five innings pitched.

Hailey Griffin also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs. Bella Maulden, Lakin Harrell and Mary Holland Stephens scored two runs each, while Emily Bryan and Briann Snyder scored one run.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs run past Greenville by a score of 23-4 on the road on Tuesday, as well. The Lady Dawgs were nearly unstoppable at the plate, earning 26 hits on the day.

Pike County led 13-4 going into the sixth inning when the Lady Dawgs sealed the deal with a 10-run inning. Amber Kidd went 5-for-5 at the plate and pulled off the rare feat of hitting a cycle, which means she earned a single, a double, a triple and a home run.

Kylan Wilkerson was also a menace at the plate for the Lady Dawgs going 3-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBIs and two runs. One of her two dingers was a grand slam, as well. She’s hit three homers in the past week.

Amity White also went 5-for-6 at the plate with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs. Jada Duncan went 3-for-6 at the plate with three RBIs and one run. Tera Walker pitched five innings and struck out five batters along with giving up four hits and no earned runs.

Pike County will host area foe Goshen this Thursday at 6 p.m.