2 men charged with attempted murder

The Troy Police Department have arrested two men in connection with the March 22nd shooting that occurred in the 300 Block of North Knox Street.

On Tuesday March 22nd the Troy Police Department responded to the 300 Block of North Knox Street in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene to discover that two male subjects, both in their mid-20’s had been shot and transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. One of those subjects was treated and released and the second subject was transported to a Montgomery Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday March 29th at approximately 6:00am the Troy Police Department arrested 24-year-old Malik Travon King with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force. A short time later 21-year-old Lil’Cedric Mandrell Rumph was taken into custody at the Troy Police Department. Both men are from Troy and have been charged with 2 Counts each of Attempted Murder. Both men were processed at the Troy City Jail and later transported to the Pike County Jail on $100,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.