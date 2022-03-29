Town and Country Flooring purchases Messenger building

Published 8:06 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Town and Country Flooring Center has purchased The Messenger building located at 918 S. Brundidge Street in Troy. In addition to flooring, Town and Country provides granite and quartz countertops, window blinds, interior lighting, outdoor lounge furniture, smokers, grills and grill accessories.

“We’ve completely outgrown our location on North Three Notch Street over the past 17 years,” Town and Country owner Scott Hartley said. “We’re excited about the increase in square footage and the size of what will be our new showroom. We’ll also be in a more centralized location to serve all of Pike County.”

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Vietnam vets rededicate memorial

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Messenger is moving to downtown Troy

Ag Academy plant sale off to fast start

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events