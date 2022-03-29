Town and Country Flooring purchases Messenger building

Town and Country Flooring Center has purchased The Messenger building located at 918 S. Brundidge Street in Troy. In addition to flooring, Town and Country provides granite and quartz countertops, window blinds, interior lighting, outdoor lounge furniture, smokers, grills and grill accessories.

“We’ve completely outgrown our location on North Three Notch Street over the past 17 years,” Town and Country owner Scott Hartley said. “We’re excited about the increase in square footage and the size of what will be our new showroom. We’ll also be in a more centralized location to serve all of Pike County.”