Pike Lib throttles Southwest Georgia Academy

Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Pres Jeffcoat (12) went 3-for-4 at the plate against Southwest Georgia Academy on Monday. (Photo by Josh Bouwell)

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots baseball team traveled to Georgia on Monday and thumped the Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors by a score of 12-1.

Press Jefcoat, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, led Pike at the plate. Davis Kilcrease went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, while Drew Nelson went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Cason Eubanks and Darryl Lee both scored a pair of runs.

Lee pitched five innings and struck out eight batters, while giving up two hits and one earned run. Arden Wiser pitched two innings and fanned three batters, while giving up two hits.

The Patriots are back at home on Thursday against Valiant Cross at 3 p.m.

