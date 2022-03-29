Pike County baseball, softball pick up Monday wins

Both the Pike County High School baseball and softball teams picked up wins on Monday with the Bulldogs overtaking Abbeville on the road and the Lady Dawgs besting Straughn at home.

The softball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led 5-0 going into the fourth inning. Pike County and Straughn both scored runs in the fourth but the Lady Dawgs scored another pair of runs in the fifth inning to secure an 8-1 lead. Straughn managed another run in the seventh inning but that was as close as the Lady Tigers would get as Pike County held on for the 8-2 win.

Kylan Wilkerson had a huge night for the Lady Dawgs, both at the plate and in the circle. She went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. She also pitched all seven innings and mowed down 14 Straughn batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs. Amber Kidd went 2-for-4 at the plate with one double, two RBIs and two runs.

The Pike County baseball struggled with a pair of losses against Goshen last week and was outscored 36-4 in those two games. The Bulldogs bounced back with a resounding 18-7 win over Abbeville on the road on March 28.

Jhanauris King, Ryan Brown, Paxton Flowers, Kemel Flowers and Michael Gabel all earned two hits on the day. Paxton Flowers went 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run. King also scored two runs and stole two bases. Gabel pitched four innings and struck out six batters, while giving up one hit and one earned run. Jakelmon Glasco pitched one inning and struck out a pair of batters, while giving up no hits or runs.

The Bulldogs host Ashford on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. before traveling to Carroll on April 1.