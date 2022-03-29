Cattlemen auction filling up fast

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Association’s 2022 Equipment Auction set for Saturday is “filling up” to the extent that a new lane may be necessary.

“We’ve got a little of everything and a lot of it all,” said Cattleman B.B. Palmer. “And, today is just Tuesday. We’ll be accepting items for the Cattlemen’s Equipment Auction until 5 p.m. Thursday. Then, it will take all day Friday to get everything ready for the auction that is set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and we expecting a big crowd and determined bidding.”

Palmer, laughingly, said it would be better to say what is not on the auction lot than what is.

“You can make a trip up and down a row and still miss something,” he said. “The public is invited to come see what’s up for auction to make sure they get a chance to bid on the items they need or want.”

On the auction block will be a variety of small and large “wanted and unwanted items.”

The Cattlemen’s 2022 Equipment Auction features a variety of farming equipment — tractors and implements, and from hay rakes to hand plows, wire, fence posts, even a stack of lumber. There are horse trailers, feeders and watering troughs, john boats and motor boats. For the outdoor cooks, there is a variety of outdoor iron cookware, grills and fire starters and camping supplies.

For the homeowner, the auction is the place to be for patio furniture of all kinds, including porch swings and kiddie toys. And, those who are in the market for large outdoor Christmas decorations will be at the right place. The City of Troy has the biggest up for bid.

The “car lot” is filling up with cars, trucks, motor boats, travel trailers and a scooter or two.

“The City of Troy and the Pike County Sheriff’s department haven’t brought their vehicles yet,” Palmer said. “So, those who are in the market for a truck or car will want to come to bid and buy.”

And, by auction day, there will be more items added so the Pike County Cattlemen’s 2022 Equipment Auction will be one of the biggest and best, Palmer said.

Admission to the auction is free. Time is from 8 a.m. Saturday until all the items have been “sold to the highest bidder.”