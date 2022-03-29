April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center encourages all individuals and organizations to help in making Pike County and all Alabama a better place for children and families.

Kaley Green, Pike Regional CAC executive director, said, although the focus of every month is the prevention of child abuse and neglect, the month of April is the time to spotlight child abuse awareness and prevention through several fundraising campaigns.

“The Pike Regional CAC has several fundraisers that support the programs at the CAC and also bring greater awareness to child abuse and ways to prevent the abuse of our children,” Green said.

The Pike Regional CAC has designed a blue T-shirt that encourages Pike Countians and its regional partners to “Be A Hero!” by supporting the fundraiser and fun-raisers planned throughout the month.

The “Be A Hero” T-shirts are $20 each and come in youth sizes (s, m, l) and adult sizes (s-4X).

“We have some T-shirts available at the CAC and we are taking orders,” Green said. “To place an order call 670-0487.”

The month of April has become “Pinwheel Time in Pike” and is a major fundraiser for the Pike Regional CAC.

“Pinwheels are the national symbols for child abuse prevention,” Green said. “They represent the chance of a healthy, happy and full life that children deserve.”

Pinwheel sponsorships are available at Silver $50 with 25 pinwheels; Blue $100 with 50 pinwheels and Sparkle for $150 with 100 pinwheels and two yard signs.

Pinwheels may also be purchased individually for $2.

“We also have Blue Ribbon Partners who purchase blue ribbons at $20 for their business doors or home mailboxes,” Green said. “The royal blue ribbon reminds us of the importance of child abuse and neglect prevention awareness in our community.”

To support Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month locally call the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center at 334-670-0487 for more information and also to purchase “Be A Hero” T-shirts, become a Pinwheel Garden Partner or a Blue Ribbon Partner. Also, visit the CAC at PRCAC@TROYCABLE.NET.