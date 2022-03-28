Troy University hosts virtual Worldwide Open House in April

Troy University will host its virtual Worldwide Open House from April 20-24 to help prospective students learn everything they need to know about becoming a Trojan, including the admissions process, scholarship opportunities and more.

Options for the virtual event include: Troy Campus for students interested in attending in-person in Troy, Ala.; non-traditional for online students and students from other TROY campuses; and international for international students who are interested in attending Troy University. All prospective students may view the Open House sessions at their convenience between the hours of 12 a.m. on April 20 and 11:59 p.m. on April 24. All times are in Central Standard Time.

In addition to the virtual events, two TROY alums will host live sessions on April 21. LaKia Starks, line producer at CNN, will speak at noon on the value of a college degree and the flexibility of being an online student. At 6 p.m., Nick Abraham, Executive Vice President of Amwins Brokerage Group of Georgia, will speak to parents of traditional students about the value of a college degree and his experience as a TROY student.

During the biannual Open House event, participants gain unique access to faculty experts, information about academic programs, scholarships, federal financial aid, transferring credits, choosing a career and much more.

“Worldwide Open House is our largest recruiting event of the year. Our goal is for everyone who participates to learn more about how TROY can help them achieve their dreams,” said Emily Kruse, Director of Enrollment Marketing.

Those who participate in the virtual event will receive an application fee waiver code after completing a brief survey.

To register for Worldwide Open House, visit troy.edu/openhouse.