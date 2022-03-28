Troy Parks and Rec announces Washington Park Day Camp

Published 1:10 pm Monday, March 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Troy City Parks and Recreation announced on Monday that it would be hosting a day camp at Washington Park this summer.

Camp dates for the summer are June 6 through July 22 from 8 a.m. until noon for children aged five years old to 12 years old. The cost of the camp is $10 per week and lunch is included. Drop off each day will be at 7:30 a.m. and pick up at 12:30 p.m.

There will only be 50 spots available for this camp and there will not be a waitlist. Registration takes place April 23 at Washington Park. Any one with questions can contact Cassidy Smartt at (334) 670-6021.

