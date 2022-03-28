Troy football wraps up first week of spring practices

The Troy Trojans football team finished up its first week of spring practices on Saturday, March 26.

Troy was able to put shoulder pads on for the first time during spring practices, resulting a more physical practice on Saturday than the first two days.

“First day of practice in pads had a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “I thought we did a really good job in our first time wearing shoulder pads and practicing with the right tempo at the line of scrimmage.”

Troy practiced some in Veterans Memorial Stadium as well as spending time on the practice field during the sessions. The Trojans had more 11-on-11 drills during the Saturday practice than had been done in the previous two practices, as well.

“They were smart at being physical while not throwing guys around,” Sumrall said of his team. “They brought the physical element into the game but also being smart about how we practice. The excitement level of these guys, I have no complaints. They have come out every day this week with energy.”

Troy will continue to practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week with 8 a.m. practices and will also continue to split time between the practice fields and The Vet. This week Troy will also finally get to do some full tackling as full pads will be later in the week.