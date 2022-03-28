Lady Trojans compete in Alex Wilcox Memorial

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans traveled to Montgomery this weekend and competed in the Alex Wilcox Memorial FCA Softball Tournament, finishing runner-up in the silver bracket of the tournament.

Charles Henderson kicked off tournament play with a resounding 19-4 win over Jemison in pool play on March 25. The Lady Trojans scored an eye-popping 18 runs in the first inning, jumpstarted by a three-run homer by Madison Allen.

Allen went 2-for-3 at the plate with a homer, six RBIs and two runs in the win, while McKenzie Cain went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Dakota Berry also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs. Molly Garrett pitched all three innings and struck out a batter, while giving up three hits and one earned run.

Continuing pool play on March 26, Charles Henderson fell to Prattville 5-2 as the Lady Trojans managed just two hits as a team. Cain earned a hit and a run in the loss, while Hannah Sparrow pitched three and 2/3 innings with two strikeouts. She also gave up seven hits and five earned runs. The loss meant the Lady Trojans would not advance to the gold bracket.

Charles Henderson advanced to the silver bracket of the tournament and rematched Jemison in the quarterfinals, picking up another 8-4 win later in the day on March 26. Heather Maxwell went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, one RBI and two runs in the second win over Jemison, while Madison Stewart went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Stella Gilbreath pitched four innings and struck out four batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs.

In the semifinals of the silver bracket, the Lady Trojans edged past Class 2A No. 3-ranked Spring Garden by a score of 2-0. Garrett and Allen each earned a hit and a run in the win with Allen’s lone hit being a triple. Garrett also pitched five innings and fanned a batter, while giving up three hits and two earned runs.

In the silver finals, Charles Henderson fell to Andalusia by a score of 7-4. Andalusia went up 3-0 in the first inning but the Lady Trojans cut the lead to 5-4 in the sixth inning until the Lady Bulldogs sealed the win with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Cain went 2-for-4 at the plate against Andalusia with an RBI, while Berry went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Gilbreath pitched five innings and struck out two batters, while giving up five hits and three earned runs. Sparrow pitched two innings and retired one batter along with giving up three hits and two earned runs.

Austin went on to defeat Brewbaker Tech in the finals of the gold bracket.

The Lady Trojans travel to Greenville on March 30 for a area game at 6 p.m. before returning to Montgomery for a road game with LAMP on March 31 at 4:30 p.m.