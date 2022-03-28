Ag Academy plant sale off to fast start

On Monday morning, it seemed that all roads led to Goshen.

The traffic flow was steady as motorists made their way to the Agriscience Academy for opening day of the academy’s annual plant sale that offers great plants at great prices.

Cody Eiland, Agriscience instructor, said buying was steady throughout the day with about one-third of the plants leaving the greenhouse by noon.

“The annual plant sale is off to a great start, Eiland said. “All of the six-packs are gone but we have a good variety of the other plants available. A lot of the hanging baskets were sold but we still have a great selection of hanging baskets at the price of only $15, including Boston Ferns, Macho Ferns, Sword Ferns and Wandering Jews. There is a variety of other plants available and will be until April 1, if not before.”

In addition to the hanging baskets, plants remaining in the greenhouses include, but not limited to, succulents, spider plants, petunias, ghost peppers, wax begonias, coleus and lantana.

Eiland invites everyone to come to Goshen and shop for plants that were grown by Ag Academy students from seeds, plugs and cuttings.

“The students have been responsible for all stages of growth with each plant in the greenhouse setting,” Eiland said. “We greatly appreciate the support the community’s continuing support of the students and of the Ag Academy program.”