Single-vehicle crash in Pike County results in fatality

Published 11:36 am Saturday, March 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

A single-vehicle crash north of Troy claimed the life of an Ariton man Friday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to a release from ALEA, a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:02 p.m. on Friday, March 25, that claimed the life of John Roysce Howell, 44, of Ariton when his 2009 International 4300 truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 231 near the 84-mile marker, approximately two miles north of Troy city limits.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

