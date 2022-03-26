Dale County crash takes the life of juvenile passenger

A single-vehicle crash Friday, March 25, claimed the life of a Dale County juvenile, according to a statement by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred approximately at 9:10 p.m. on March 25 when a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 19-year old Skipperville juvenile left the roadway and struck a ditch, a tree and then overturned. The passenger was a 15-year old Ozark juvenile who was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the statement. The passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Dale County Highway 61, approximately nine miles north of Midland City. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.