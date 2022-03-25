Pike Lib picks up wins over Glenwood, Edgewood

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots baseball team knocked off both Glenwood Academy and Edgewood Academy in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday.

On March 24, Pike edged Glenwood by a score of 5-4 with a walk off RBI single from KC Bradford in the bottom of the seventh inning that drove Jayden Jordan home for the winning run.

After Glenwood took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Pike jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Glenwood chipped away at the lead for the remainder of the game until tying the score 4-4 in the sixth inning leading up to the exciting finish.

Cason Eubanks, Bradford, Drew Nelson, Darryl Lee and Press Jefcoat each earned one hit, while Nelson, Lee, Skylar Kidd and Eubanks each scored a run. Will Rice pitched three and 2/3 innings and struck out four batters, while giving up four hits, two earned runs and narrowly escaping a line drive that was headed towards his face. Kade Brookins pitched three and 1/3 innings and fanned two batters, while giving up two hits and one earned run.

Pike followed up that win with a dominating performance against Edgewood on March 25, winning 15-0 in three innings. Bradford went 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, while Eubanks went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs. Nelson also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Nelson pitched two innings and mowed down six batters, while giving up no hits. Jefcoat pitched one inning and retired three batters, while giving up just one hit.

Pike hits the road on March 28 to face off with Southwest Georgia Academy on March 28 before hosting Valiant Cross at home in a doubleheader on March 31.