Obituaries: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Voncille Majors

Voncille Majors, age 80, a resident of Troy, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Minister Shane Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2 pm until 3 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her daughters: Belinda Green of Troy, Janna Davenport (Tim) of Troy, Jickinya Majors of Troy; sons: Brandell Majors (Lisa) of Athens, AL, Brent Majors (Traci) of Austin, TX; grandchildren: Chris Green, Shane Davenport, Michael Majors, Shanna Taylor, Leslie Hughes, Danielle Majors, Kristen Shipman, Baillee Majors, Chelsey Majors, Jake Majors, Maci Stokes, Matt Bly; 14 great grandchildren; brother: Curtis Woodruff (Thelma) of Alabaster, AL; and sister: Marie Nichols (Sherrill) of Greenville, AL.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Willie Gene Majors.

Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Taylor, Chris Green, Michael Majors, Brandon Shipman, Blake Pierce, Hunter Beck, and Jake Majors. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Hughes, Colt Taylor, Taylor Hughes, Cooper Wesley, Braeden Vaughn, and Daley Shipman.

Lee A. Mobley

Lee A. Mobley, age 82, a resident of Foley, formerly of Troy, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 11 am from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Averyt Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Ramah Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 10 am until 11 am at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Nellie Mitchell Mobley; son: Terry Mobley (Teresa); grandchildren: Nicholas Mobley (Taylor), Mitchell Mobley (Hannah Blanchek), Lindsay Thomas (Jordan), Bradley Stern; great grandchildren: Emma White, Grayson Thomas, Lawson Thomas; sister: Merle Sanders (James); brothers: Lawrence Mobley, and Lloyd Mobley (Larvis).

He is preceded in death by his son: William Anthony “Tony” Mobley; sister: Rosie Greathouse; brothers: Lemuel Mobley, and Henry Lavon Mobley.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Salem Baptist Church or the Ramah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.