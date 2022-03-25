Cattlemen auction now accepting items

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Equipment Auction is set for Saturday April 2 at Cattleman Park.

Auction items will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Cattleman Park

Cattleman B.B. Palmer said auction items will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 1 until 5 p.m.

“Next week, March 28-31, the Cattlemen will be at Cattleman Park Monday through Thursday to accept auction items from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.,” Palmer said. “No items will be accepted on Friday, April 1, in order for the Cattlemen to get a complete inventory of the ‘for sale’ items.”

Palmer said most of the items on the auction block will be farm equipment –tractors, trailers, all kinds of discs and anything else needed on the farm.

“We’ll also have a variety of trucks and cars,” he said. “We always have home furnishings, homewares, patio furniture, antiques. You just never know what might show up. We’ve had a travel trailer, a vending machine and a stagecoach. You just never know.”

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Equipment Auction will get underway at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2 and close when all items are sold.

There is no admission to the auction. Everyone is invited to bring items and buy items at good- deal prices.