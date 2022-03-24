Troy University’s Spring Trojan Day set for March 26

Published 5:42 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Submitted Article

Troy University Trojan Day invites students and their families to tour campus and learn more about the admissions process.

Troy University is set to welcome another group of prospective students and their families during the annual Spring Trojan Day on March 26.

During Trojan Day, visitors will learn about admissions, scholarships, housing and more at an in-depth Admissions presentation. After the presentation, guests can experience the beautiful Troy Campus, including visiting academic facilities and student life areas, as well as have one-on-one meetings with academic departments and student organizations.

“The Troy Campus Admissions Team is looking forward to hosting the annual Spring Trojan Day on March 26. This event is essential to our recruitment process, as it serves as the best opportunity for prospective students and their parents to visit campus to learn about many of the opportunities available to them here as a Troy student,” said Tiffani Schmidt, Director of Enrollment Services. “Our goal is for prospective students to leave with a sense of excitement and pride about their future as a Troy Trojan.”

Trojan Day events begin at 10 a.m. All times are in Central Standard Time.

• 9:30 a.m. — Check-in 

• 10 a.m. — Admissions, Scholarships and Housing Presentation in Trojan Arena 

• 11 a.m. — Walking Campus Tour 

• 1 p.m. — Academic & Student Organization Browse Session on the Academic Quad 

• 2:15 p.m. — Fraternity House Visits on Fraternity Row 

• 3:30 p.m. — Sorority Q&A in Claudia Crosby Theater  

Please note that the campus tour is a walking tour. To request special accommodations, contact the Office of Admissions at 334-670-3179.

